Eid holidays
Over Tk 146m toll collected in Padma Bridge in 5 days
More than Tk 146 million was realised from Padma Bridge as tolls in five days as a total of 46,553 vehicles crossed the bridge between 9 April and 13 April during holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Data from the Bridges Division shows toll collection fell by just a little over Tk 100,000 this year despite a significant drop in the number of vehicles crossing the bridge.
A total of Tk 146.17 million was collected as tolls in five days as 163,778 vehicles crossed the bridge on 20-24 April of 2023 during holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to sources at Bangladesh Bridge Authority, 30,330 vehicles crossed Padma Bridge via the Mawa end on 9 April, 17,505 vehicles on 10 April, 11,194 vehicles on 11 April, 15,883 vehicles on 12 April and 12,896 vehicles crossed on 13 April while a total of Tk 78.7 million was realised as the toll in during the period.
On the other hand, 14,874 vehicles crossed the bridge via the Zazira end on 9 April, 8,510 vehicles on 10 April, 7,465 vehicles on 11 April, 12,100 vehicles on 12 April and 15,596 vehicles crossed on 13 April while Tk 67.74 million was collected as the toll in during this period.