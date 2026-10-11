Cumilla schoolgirl rape-murder: CNG driver confesses in court

Mohammad Sumon Mia, 35, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver, has given a confessional statement to a court, admitting to raping and murdering a teenage girl whose body was found in a paddy field in Lalmai, Cumilla.

He made the statement on Saturday evening before Mominul Haque, a judge of the Cumilla Senior Judicial Magistrate Court No. 6.

After recording the statement, the court ordered Sumon Mia to be sent to jail at around 8:00 pm. Court Police Inspector Mohammad Sadekur Rahman confirmed the information to Prothom Alo around midnight on Saturday.