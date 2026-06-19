Mymensingh rail route faces regular engine failures, fires and derailment; why?

Engine failures, fires, decoupling and frequent derailments have become a routine on the Dhaka–Mymensingh–Jamalpur railway route. A series of such incidents has disrupted train schedules, leaving thousands of passengers in distress.

According to Railway data , in June alone this year, two trains were derailed and three experienced engine failures. In May, eight trains faced engine breakdowns, while in April the number stood at six.

Most recently, on 15 June around 12:30 pm, the coupling hook between the locomotive and coaches of the Jamalpur Express broke near Gafargaon, detaching the engine from the compartments. The incident suspended rail traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh line for nearly two hours.