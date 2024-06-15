Nine dolphin carcasses float ashore in Kuakata beach this year

A carcass of a 10ft bottlenose dolphin floated ashore in the Kuakata beach in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali on Friday, taking the total numbers of dolphin carcases recovered this year to nine so far.

Locals said the dead mammal drifted ashore in the morning. Local resident Jhony Alamgir told Prothom Alo they saw the dead dolphin floating in the east side of the beach adjacent to the Zero Point in the morning and it had hit marks on the body.