‘What was my son’s fault, he was not with any party'

“My dear son went to Dhaka for a dengue test. He even called me over mobile phone on Friday morning and asked for Tk 3,000. I can’t send him that money anymore. O Allah, where did you take my golden boy? How will I pass my days without him now? I couldn’t see my son even three days after his death. Oh Allah, take me now.”

This is how 45-year-old Renuza Begum was wailing after hearing the news of her son, Rezaul, 21. Passerby Rezaul died during the clashes between two groups of Awami League who were returning from the peace rally of Awami in the capital's Gulistan.