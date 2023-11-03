Master plan to make Gaibandha municipality a smart city

As part of the government's vision 2041, a master plan has been jointly developed by the Urban Development Directorate, BRAC’s urban development programme, and Gaibandha municipality to transform Gaibandha town into a model city.

To mark World Cities Day, which has been observed on 31 October since 2014, the master plan was unveiled at a round table discussion on 'Financing Inclusive Urban Planning and Development', and an exhibition at the BRAC Centre in the capital on Wednesday, read a press release.

Gaibandha, a municipality with a history spanning over a century, is vulnerable to climate-induced disasters. Previously lacking structured planning, the municipality failed to adequately represent the needs of citizens across all segments.