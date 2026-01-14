Residents leave homes out of fear

Some houses have their doors locked, while in others, even though only the men remain, the rest of the family have been sent to relatives’ homes. This is the situation in the Lumbabil area of Whykong union on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road.

A visit to the area on Tuesday afternoon revealed that fear has gripped all the residents. Bullets could strike at any moment. Even in the morning, two houses had been hit, with bullets breaking through the windows.

A child named Huzaifa Afnan, aged 9, from the Lumbabil area of Whykong union in Teknaf, was injured by gunfire coming from across the Myanmar border last Sunday morning. She is currently receiving treatment in Dhaka.

The following day, Monday, a fisherman named Mohammad Hanif lost his leg in a landmine explosion in the Lumbabil area of the Teknaf border. She is currently being treated at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

In addition, 52 Rohingyas were sent to jail yesterday through the court for illegal entry during the clashes.