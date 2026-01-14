Teknaf of Cox's Bazar
Residents leave homes out of fear
Some houses have their doors locked, while in others, even though only the men remain, the rest of the family have been sent to relatives’ homes. This is the situation in the Lumbabil area of Whykong union on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road.
A visit to the area on Tuesday afternoon revealed that fear has gripped all the residents. Bullets could strike at any moment. Even in the morning, two houses had been hit, with bullets breaking through the windows.
A child named Huzaifa Afnan, aged 9, from the Lumbabil area of Whykong union in Teknaf, was injured by gunfire coming from across the Myanmar border last Sunday morning. She is currently receiving treatment in Dhaka.
The following day, Monday, a fisherman named Mohammad Hanif lost his leg in a landmine explosion in the Lumbabil area of the Teknaf border. She is currently being treated at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
In addition, 52 Rohingyas were sent to jail yesterday through the court for illegal entry during the clashes.
Airstrikes, drone attacks, mortar shells, and bomb explosions in Myanmar’s Rakhine state show no sign of stopping. Since last Thursday, the government junta forces have intensified airstrikes on the positions of the Arakan Army (AA) around Maungdaw Township in Rakhine.
Meanwhile, three armed Rohingya groups have engaged in clashes with the Arakan Army on the ground. As a result, the border situation is becoming increasingly tense. The villages in Teknaf tremble from the deafening explosions across the border, and bullets fired from across are hitting houses, shrimp enclosures, and the Naf river on this side
Fear drives people from their homes, locks hanging on doors
Around 200 families live in the Techha Bridge area of Lumbabil in Whykong union on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road. The Myanmar border is three kilometres from there. Residents say that rebel groups are active across the border in Myanmar. As a result, even though the distance is three kilometres, bullets fired reach the nearby houses.
A lock was seen hanging on the door of Abul Kalam’s house. His neighbour Nasir Uddin told Prothom Alo that bullets have been hitting their house since last Thursday. A child in the neighbourhood was shot in the head. For this reason, Abul Kalam moved with his family to a relative’s home in Cox’s Bazar town three days ago. Nasir stayed behind to guard his house and belongings, as his house is permanent, while the rest of his family went to a relative’s home.
At least 30 houses in the area were found locked from the outside, including those of Amir Hossain, Abu Taher, and Anwarul Islam. Yesterday morning, two bullets fired from across the border entered the houses of Abu Taher and Josna Akter through the windows. However, no one was injured.
Shahjalal, the acting local UP chairman, told Prothom Alo that many people are locking their homes and leaving for relatives’ houses out of fear of bullets coming from across the border. Those who remain are living in constant fear. He said the border should be more closely patrolled to protect the residents.
Fishermen and daily wage earners living in anxiety
Since gunfire began last Thursday, fishermen have not been able to go to their fish and crab farms near the border for six days. The same situation affects the daily wage workers who work there.
Fisherman Rabiul Islam told Prothom Alo that he leased the farm for Tk 1.2 million to cultivate bagda shrimp. But since last Thursday, he has not been able to go there. If this continues, he will lose everything.
Daily wage worker Rahim Mia works in the fish farms. Yesterday he told Prothom Alo that he earns Tk 600 to Tk 800 a day working in the fish and crab farms, but for six days he has been unable to go to work due to the gunfire. If this continues, he will have nothing to eat.
Other residents of the Lumbabil Techha Bridge area near the Teknaf border are in the same situation as Rabiul Islam and Rahim Mia. A spot visit revealed that most of the 200 families in the area rely on fish and crab farming for their livelihood.
Father weeps holding daughter’s schoolbooks after shooting
Last Sunday, third-grade student Huzaifa Afnan was shot in the head near his house in the Lumbabil area. For advanced treatment, she was taken from Chittagong Medical College Hospital to Dhaka yesterday.
This correspondent visited their house Tuesday afternoon. Her father Jasim Uddin was crying while holding her schoolbooks. The house was full of relatives. A religious ceremony is being held in one room for the child’s recovery. Recounting the incident, her father said that Huzaifa had gone out in the morning after waking up. He took her to a shop near the house and bought fried snacks for her. While she was eating, a bullet struck her head, and she collapsed to the ground instantly. Jasim has asked the nation to pray for his daughter Huzaifa.
Meanwhile, Hanif’s family is living in anxiety. On Monday, Hanif lost a leg in a landmine explosion while going to his fish farm. Yesterday, this correspondent spoke with his father, Fazle Karim, in the West Lumbabil area of Whykong union. He told Prothom Alo that there should be no landmines at the border and demanded a proper investigation and justice for the incident.
Fear prevails not only in the border areas of Whykong union but also among nearby residents. Five traders from the Techha Bazar area said they are living in constant fear. Yesterday afternoon, local residents held a human chain at the border area of Shapla Chattar in Teknaf town, demanding an end to the gunfire.
Commenting on the gunfire and the fear among local residents, Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md A Mannan told Prothom Alo that high-level talks are underway with the Myanmar government to stop the gunfire in the border areas. He said necessary measures are being taken to ensure that people do not live in fear.