Argument over Argentina–Egypt match escalates into assault, auto-rickshaw driver dies

The deceased has been identified as Shariful Islam, 38, a resident of a rented house in the Mothpuskurini area of Ward No. 23 in Cumilla town. His ancestral home is in Jaldhaka Upazila of Nilphamari.

Touhidul Anwar, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Comilla Kotwali Model police station stated that a case would be registered once the victim's relatives arrived. Efforts to identify and apprehend those involved are currently underway.

According to local sources, a group of fans was watching the match between Argentina and Egypt at Mohsin Mia's shop in the Dhanpur area on Tuesday night. Shariful, the auto-rickshaw driver, was among them. During the game, a heated argument broke out between supporters of the two sides. At one stage, a dispute involving Shariful escalated into a physical clash. He collapsed to the ground after being repeatedly punched.