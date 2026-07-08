Argument over Argentina–Egypt match escalates into assault, auto-rickshaw driver dies
An argument among a group of football fans in Cumilla over the Argentina vs. Egypt World Cup match escalated into a physical altercation and a fatal assault, leaving an auto-rickshaw driver dead.
The incident occurred at around midnight on Tuesday in the Dhanpur area of Durgapur Union, under Cumilla Adarsha Sadar Upazila. As of 11:00 am on Wednesday, no case had been filed, and police were yet to detain any suspects.
The deceased has been identified as Shariful Islam, 38, a resident of a rented house in the Mothpuskurini area of Ward No. 23 in Cumilla town. His ancestral home is in Jaldhaka Upazila of Nilphamari.
Touhidul Anwar, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Comilla Kotwali Model police station stated that a case would be registered once the victim's relatives arrived. Efforts to identify and apprehend those involved are currently underway.
According to local sources, a group of fans was watching the match between Argentina and Egypt at Mohsin Mia's shop in the Dhanpur area on Tuesday night. Shariful, the auto-rickshaw driver, was among them. During the game, a heated argument broke out between supporters of the two sides. At one stage, a dispute involving Shariful escalated into a physical clash. He collapsed to the ground after being repeatedly punched.
Shariful was subsequently rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the attending physician pronounced him dead. His body has been kept in the hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.
Police stated that preliminary findings suggest the deceased was an Argentina supporter. However, some local residents claimed he was actually a Brazil fan and had been supporting Egypt during Tuesday's match. Authorities are investigating the matter.
Attempts to contact the shopkeeper by phone for comment went unanswered.
Reiterating the preliminary findings, OC Touhidul Anwar said the incident stemmed from an altercation over the football match involving several local youths. A thorough investigation is underway, and the body has been sent for an autopsy.