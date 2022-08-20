Inner containment construction at unit-2 enters final stage

The inner containment is one of the key elements of the nuclear power plant safety system. It protects the reactor compartment and hosts the pipeline holes and the polar crane, used for serving the reactor.

According to Rosatom, the Russian contractor of the Rooppur Nuclear Power plant, more than 3,200 cubic meters of concrete will be required for the 17.6m high reinforced concrete structure with a base diameter of 42.8m.

“The final stage of building the infrastructure of passive safety system has started,” said Alexei Deriy, vice president of ASE and director of the Rooppur NPP construction project.