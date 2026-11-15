Police super arrested in Chattogram sedition case over alleged links to Awami League

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hasan Md Shawkat Ali confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said SP Jahangir Alam has been arrested in a case involving allegations of sedition.

Abul Kashem, assistant superintendent of police with the Range Reserve Force in Chattogram, filed the case against him at Panchlaish Police Station in the city on Saturday night. The SP has been accused of assisting in acts of sabotage.

Earlier, on Tuesday, both of SP Jahangir Alam’s mobile phones were seized and he was placed under surveillance. Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Quddus Chowdhury confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo at the time. However, he declined to say why the two phones had been seized.