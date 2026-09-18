Cantonment police station OC taken to DB office

The official, however, declined to provide details on whether the inquiry was being conducted by the DB or by a committee of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He also declined to say when Rakibul Hasan was taken to the DB office. The official said Rakibul Hasan was still at the DB office as of midnight, when this report was being written.

Police Inspector Rakibul Hasan was serving as officer-in-charge (OC) of Cantonment police station in Dhaka. An audio recording went viral on social media on Wednesday night, in which Rakibul Hasan could be heard making various remarks about the government, administration, army and police. Several police sources said they had initially confirmed that the voice in the recording was Rakibul Hasan’s.