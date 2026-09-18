Audio of remarks goes viral
Cantonment police station OC taken to DB office
Police officer Md Rakibul Hasan, who came under discussion after an audio recording containing remarks about the government, police and various other forces went viral, has been taken to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Detective Branch (DB) office. He was taken to the DB office on Minto Road in the capital on Thursday night.
A senior DB official confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said Rakibul Hasan was taken to the DB office as part of an ongoing inquiry into the audio recording. He said such an inquiry is required before any action can be taken under the rules.
The official, however, declined to provide details on whether the inquiry was being conducted by the DB or by a committee of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
He also declined to say when Rakibul Hasan was taken to the DB office. The official said Rakibul Hasan was still at the DB office as of midnight, when this report was being written.
Police Inspector Rakibul Hasan was serving as officer-in-charge (OC) of Cantonment police station in Dhaka. An audio recording went viral on social media on Wednesday night, in which Rakibul Hasan could be heard making various remarks about the government, administration, army and police. Several police sources said they had initially confirmed that the voice in the recording was Rakibul Hasan’s.
In the audio, Rakibul Hasan could be heard commenting on Sheikh Hasina’s return to the country and the capabilities of the police. He also spoke about the political affiliations of senior police officials. In addition, he alleged various irregularities, including financial transactions in the posting of police officers to different positions.
Amid the discussion surrounding the audio recording, Rakibul Hasan was withdrawn from Cantonment police station on Wednesday and attached to the Central Reserve Office under the DMP headquarters and Administration Division. An office order signed by DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed cited “administrative reasons” for the move.
Attempts were made to contact Rakibul Hasan for his comments on the remarks in the audio recording, but he could not be reached.