‘This police force won’t be able to do anything if she returns’: Audio goes viral, OC withdrawn
Officer-in-charge (OC) Md Rakibul Hasan of the capital’s Cantonment police station has been withdrawn after an audio clip circulated on social media in which a voice allegedly said that the police would not be able to do anything if Sheikh Hasina returned to the country.
Several police sources said they had initially identified the voice in the audio as belonging to Rakibul Hasan. However, an order issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today, Thursday, cited ‘administrative reasons’ as the reason for his withdrawal.
The order, signed by DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, attached Rakibul Hasan to the Central Reserve Office of the DMP headquarters and administration division. The order is effective from today. Attempts were made to contact him for comment on this matter, but he could not be reached.
The audio began circulating on social media on Wednesday night. In it, a person identifying himself as an OC can be heard criticising the government, administration, army and police force. He also alleged senior police officials of having political affiliations and exchange of money for appointments as OCs.
In the audio, the person can be heard saying, “I know Sheikh Hasina is coming in December. Nothing will happen, really, nothing. You can imagine how weak the police on the streets are, extremely weak. She should come. December is too late. She should have come this month. If she comes, this police force won’t be able to do anything.”
The police official can also be heard saying, “All the senior officers are supporting BNP. We are not supporting BNP. All the seniors are supporting BNP, but we are not supporting BNP. We did not join the department for this. You will eat, drink and enjoy yourselves while we sit here and do all the work—that cannot be happening.”
The audio also alleges that a driver of a senior police official, named Monir, was arranging appointments as OCs. The speaker can be heard saying, “Can this be tolerated? What else can I say? Those who are getting postings are paying him (Monir), and the postings are being made in the morning.”
Addressing that senior official, the speaker says he should be ashamed. He claims that the official previously had no job and that, if he can remain in his current position for a year, the official will automatically make a billion taka.
Regarding appointments as OCs, the person in the audio can also be heard saying, “The commissioners who belonged to Awami League [whose activities are currently banned] did not take money for OC postings. During Benazir’s tenure, no OC was ever transferred in exchange for money.” Here, he refers to former inspector general of police and DMP commissioner Benazir Ahmed.
The police official can further be heard saying, “DMP, Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Why the OCs here would pay money? OCs will come here anyway. You will get your work done and then recover the money.”
Speaking about his experience of helping senior officials carry out tasks, OC Rakibul can be heard saying, “I got a job done for a superior in Bhatara. Sir took Tk 10 million. I didn’t know... (inaudible) I only have a rapport with him. This is the situation! Can anyone work like this? They place incompetent people in positions while keeping capable people sidelined.”