‘This police force won’t be able to do anything if she returns’: Audio goes viral, OC withdrawn

The order, signed by DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, attached Rakibul Hasan to the Central Reserve Office of the DMP headquarters and administration division. The order is effective from today. Attempts were made to contact him for comment on this matter, but he could not be reached.

The audio began circulating on social media on Wednesday night. In it, a person identifying himself as an OC can be heard criticising the government, administration, army and police force. He also alleged senior police officials of having political affiliations and exchange of money for appointments as OCs.

In the audio, the person can be heard saying, “I know Sheikh Hasina is coming in December. Nothing will happen, really, nothing. You can imagine how weak the police on the streets are, extremely weak. She should come. December is too late. She should have come this month. If she comes, this police force won’t be able to do anything.”