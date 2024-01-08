10 injured in bomb attack on victory procession of winning candidate Tahmina Begum

At least 10 people were injured in a bomb attack on the victory procession of winning independent candidate Tahmina Begum in Kalkini, Madaripur on Monday.

The incident took place in Fasiata Bazar of Kalkini upazila around 11:00am.

Seven of the injured were Emrat Sardar, 40, and Akkel Ali Sardar, 40, of Kaligar area of Alinagar union, Abu Bakar, 30, of South Kanaipur area, Rubel Fakir, 26, and Azim Chowkidar, 25, of Mirakandi area, Md Ishraq, 16, of Tumchar area and Rafiq Fakir, 25, of Alinagar area. They all were from Kalkini upazila.