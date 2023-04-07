Commuters suffer for indefinite bus strike in Kushtia

General secretary of Kushtia Bus Minibus Owners’ Association Mokbul Hossain Lavlu said there had long been a dispute with Jhenaidah workers union over bus trips from Kushtia to Faridpur.

Some staff of Kushtia’s Gorai Paribahan were beaten up by the workers union over the demand of operating more trips to Faridpur, he alleged.

Protesting the attack, the strike on bus movement was called on two routes, Kushtia-Khulna and Kushtia-Faridpur, he said.