4 bodies recovered in Rajshahi: ‘We’ve chosen death for debt and hunger’
The man was hanging from the ceiling fan. His elder son was lying on the bed beside the hanging body. In the adjacent room, his wife and younger daughter were found on the bed. Police recovered all four bodies. Beside them was a handwritten note that read, “We have chosen death for debt and hunger.”
The incident came to light around 8:45 this morning (Friday), and the bodies were recovered by noon. The incident took place in Bamunshikar village, under Parila Union in Paba upazila of Rajshahi district.
The deceased have been identified as local resident Minarul Islam, 35, his wife Monira Begum, 28, their son Mahin, 13, and daughter Mithila, 2. Mahin was an eighth grader at Kharkhari High School. Minarul was a farmer.
According to family members, police, and local sources, Minarul had previously been involved in gambling but had given it up. Even so, he remained in debt.
A year and a half ago, his father Rustam Ali sold paddy land to pay off part of the debt, about Tk 150,000. But Minarul still owed Tk 200,000, requiring him to repay over Tk 2,700 each week in instalments. He could no longer keep up with the payments.
Minarul had asked his father to sell more land to clear the debt, but his father refused. As a result, he stopped speaking to his parents and did not allow his children to interact with them either.
Minarul’s daughter Mithila loved fish. This morning, Minarul’s father brought fish from the Kharkhari bypass market. When Mithila’s grandmother Anjuara Begum went to call her, she got no response despite repeated knocks.
At about 8:45 am, she saw her son hanging from the ceiling through an adjoining room. Neighbours gathered as the news spread, and Parila Union chairman Shahed Ali phoned the police, who later forced the door open.
The L-shaped house had four rooms. In the first room on the west side, police found Minarul hanging from the ceiling fan, with Mahin lying dead on the bed. A gamcha (towel) was found around the boy’s neck, along with a two-page handwritten note.
In the adjoining bedroom lay the bodies of Monira and Mithila. A mobile phone charger cable was found near the wife’s neck. The next room belonged to Minarul’s elder brother Ruhul, and beyond that was the parents’ bedroom.
At around 11:15 am, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Abu Sufian arrived at the scene. Speaking to journalists, he said initial evidence suggested that Minarul had strangled his wife and children before committing suicide. The bodies were to be sent for post-mortem examination, and a case would be filed.
He confirmed that a note was recovered in which Minarul mentioned his debts and financial hardship. Forensic teams from the CID and Police Bureau of Investigation were collecting evidence.
The contents of the note
On the first page, the note read: “The four of us are leaving this world, never to meet again. Khuda Hafez. I, Minarul, am writing everything in my own words because tonight the four of us will die. No one is to blame for our deaths. If I do not write this down, the police will frame someone and take money from them. I, Minarul, first killed my wife, then my son Mahin, then my daughter Mithila. Finally, I hanged myself. My father’s elder son and his family must not see our bodies, nor should he attend the funeral prayers. My father must not spend any money to shroud us. This is my solemn oath. (Bye, Minarul. Assalamu Alaikum.)”
On the second page, he wrote, “I killed them all with my own hands because if I die alone, my wife and children will have no hope to live on. I cannot give them anything but hardship and suffering. We have chosen death due to debt and hunger. I can no longer bear this pain. Dying is better than living like this. No one will have to beg on my behalf. My father has already been humiliated by many because of me, and I do not want that to happen again. We are leaving forever. I wish everyone well. Thank you.”
Speaking about the incident, Parila union chairman Md Shahed Ali said Minarul was deep in debt and had to repay more than Tk 2,700 weekly in instalments. Just three days ago, he had given Minarul Tk 2,000 to buy rice and other essentials. There was little work available during the monsoon, which left him under pressure.
“He used to gamble, but gave it up. His father had paid off one debt by selling five kathas of land. But there was another loan hanging over him,” the chairman said.
Grief at the family home
Neighbours and locals crowded the house as news spread. Police and journalists also arrived. The home was filled with cries of grief.
Minarul’s father Rustam Ali said, “My son had some debts, but not much. I don’t know if he had taken new loans. I sold paddy land to repay the earlier debt. I don’t know when he loaned more.”
His mother Anjuara said, “There was no conflict. I was providing for the family. I had sold land to pay off his debts before. But he borrowed again. This morning I bought fish and went to call them. Then I saw my son hanging. I raised my grandson myself. He lived with me. I don’t know how this all happened.”
At one stage of speaking, she broke down in tears.