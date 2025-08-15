4 bodies recovered in Rajshahi: ‘We’ve chosen death for debt and hunger’

The man was hanging from the ceiling fan. His elder son was lying on the bed beside the hanging body. In the adjacent room, his wife and younger daughter were found on the bed. Police recovered all four bodies. Beside them was a handwritten note that read, “We have chosen death for debt and hunger.”

The incident came to light around 8:45 this morning (Friday), and the bodies were recovered by noon. The incident took place in Bamunshikar village, under Parila Union in Paba upazila of Rajshahi district.

The deceased have been identified as local resident Minarul Islam, 35, his wife Monira Begum, 28, their son Mahin, 13, and daughter Mithila, 2. Mahin was an eighth grader at Kharkhari High School. Minarul was a farmer.

According to family members, police, and local sources, Minarul had previously been involved in gambling but had given it up. Even so, he remained in debt.