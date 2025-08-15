Four members of the same family found dead in Rajshahi, note found nearby
The bodies of four members of the same family have been recovered in Bamunshikar area of Paba upazila in Rajshahi. Police recovered the bodies from a house in the area at around 9:00 am today, Friday. Kalam Parvez, assistant sub-inspector of Motihar police station confirmed the news.
The deceased are: Minarul Islam, 30, his wife Sadhina Begum, 28, their son Mahim, 13, and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Mithila. Mahim was a student of class eight at Kharkhari High School. A note mentioning debts was found beside the bodies.
According to police and local sources, Minarul Islam was a farmer and owed money to many people. The bodies of Sadhina Begum and her daughter were found in the northern room of their home, while Minarul Islam and his son Mahim were found hanging from a ceiling fan in the southern room.
Gaziur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said that police were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident was reported. The four bodies have been recovered and will be sent for post-mortem examination.
A handwritten note was found near the bodies. “Initially, it appears to have been written by Minarul and mentions debts. However, who actually wrote the note can be confirmed only after it has been examined,” added the police officer.