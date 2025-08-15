Four members of the same family found dead in Rajshahi, note found nearby

The bodies of four members of the same family have been recovered in Bamunshikar area of Paba upazila in Rajshahi. Police recovered the bodies from a house in the area at around 9:00 am today, Friday. Kalam Parvez, assistant sub-inspector of Motihar police station confirmed the news.

The deceased are: Minarul Islam, 30, his wife Sadhina Begum, 28, their son Mahim, 13, and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Mithila. Mahim was a student of class eight at Kharkhari High School. A note mentioning debts was found beside the bodies.