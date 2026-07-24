Samples collected for testing after beef turns green during cooking in Khulna

Raw and cooked beef samples from a case in Paikgachha, Khulna, where the meat reportedly turned green during cooking, have been collected and sent to the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) for testing.

However, it has not yet been decided which laboratory will analyse the samples. The BFSA said a decision would be made on Sunday after consulting experts.

Last Wednesday, employees of Modern Bakery in Paikgachha municipality claimed that beef they had bought for a picnic turned green while being cooked.

They later took the pan containing the cooked meat to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer's (UNO) office and the local police station. A video of the incident spread on social media, sparking widespread discussion.