Road accident kills 5 in Kushtia
At least five people, including three women, were killed when a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a gas cylinder-laden truck on the bypass road in Kushtia on Saturday afternoon.
The identities of the victims could not be immediately ascertained.
The accident occurred around 2:05 pm, said Abu Obayed, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Highway Police.
Among the deceased were the CNG driver, a male passenger, and three women, police said.
Upon receiving information, police and Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations.
Traffic movement on the road was disrupted for some time following the accident but was later restored.
Police said both vehicles involved in the accident have been seized, while the truck driver fled the scene.
Legal action is underway regarding the accident.