Apratim hit on head with a stick for resisting phone snatching

Police have claimed to have solved the mystery behind the murder of Ishayat Shahriar alias Apratim (13), the only son of Cumilla University's Bangla Department Associate Professor Nahida Begum.

According to the police, Apratim was deliberately taken to a secluded jungle in Sananda of the Lalmai hills with the intention of snatching his mother’s iPhone.

When he resisted the attempt to take the phone, he was struck on the head with a bamboo stick. After confirming his death, three people took the phone and left the scene.

Police have arrested three people, including two teenagers, in connection with this incident. They are Saiful Islam alias Tuhin (19) from the Sananda area near Comilla University, a 15-year-old from the Salmanpur area and another 16-year-old from the Hatigara area of Cumilla Adarsha Sadar upazila. The three arrested individuals have no prior police record (PCPR). Additionally, another 19-year-old boy has been detained and his involvement is being verified, police stated.