No signs of injury on journalist Bibhuranjan’s Body: forensic examiner

The post-mortem examination of senior journalist Bibhuranjan Sarkar has been completed. It was carried out around 11:30 am today, Saturday, at the morgue of Munshiganj General Hospital, in the presence of police and family members.

Sheikh Md Ehsanul Islam, the resident medical officer (RMO) of Munshiganj General Hospital, who conducted the post-mortem, said that there were no external or internal injury marks found on Bibhuranjan’s body.

Speaking to reporters around 11:30 am after the post-mortem, Md Ehsanul Islam said, “The body was recovered from water. It showed early signs of decomposition. As far as we could see, there were no external or internal injuries.”