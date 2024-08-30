Bashundhara Group chairman, MD sued in attempt to murder case in Bogura

A case has been filed against 46 people including Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and managing director (MD) Sayem Sobhan Anvir in Bogura on charge of attempt to murder.

The list of accused includes police officers, a UNO, former member of parliament, the sub-registrar, former journalist of Ekattor Television. Apart from them another 150 unidentified people have been included as accused as well.

Shibganj Upazila Jubo Dal organising secretary Samiul Alim appealed to register the case in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate of Bogura, Sukanta Saha on Thursday afternoon. Taking the appeal into cognizance, the judge ordered the officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibganj police station to record it as a case.