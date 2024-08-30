Bashundhara Group chairman, MD sued in attempt to murder case in Bogura
A case has been filed against 46 people including Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and managing director (MD) Sayem Sobhan Anvir in Bogura on charge of attempt to murder.
The list of accused includes police officers, a UNO, former member of parliament, the sub-registrar, former journalist of Ekattor Television. Apart from them another 150 unidentified people have been included as accused as well.
Shibganj Upazila Jubo Dal organising secretary Samiul Alim appealed to register the case in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate of Bogura, Sukanta Saha on Thursday afternoon. Taking the appeal into cognizance, the judge ordered the officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibganj police station to record it as a case.
However, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Shibganj police station Abdur Rauf said till Thursday night he has not received any directive from the court on registering the case. He told Prothom Alo that he has heard of an attempt to murder case being submitted before the court. And, nobody came to file the case at the police station (till then).
Lawyer of the plaintiff’s side, Abdul Wahab said that apart from Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Sayem Sobhan Anvir, eight others have been mentions as accused in that case.
Those others include the investigation officer of the grenade attack from 21 August and the BDR mutiny cases former additional DIG of CID Abdul Kahar Akond, Awami League joint general secretary and former member of parliament Mahbub Ul Alam (Hanif), former additional inspector general of police (IGP) Monirul Islam, former chief of the detective branch (DB) of police Harun-Or-Rashid, additional deputy inspector general (DIG) Mijanur Rahman and former news editor of Ekattor Television Shakil Ahmed.
Notable accused of the case are former sub-registrar Shah Alam, his wife Beauty Begum (independent candidate in the last national elections and former local leader of BNP), former UNO of Shibganj upazila Lutfar Rahman, former vice chairman of Shibganj upazila Shah Newaz (Bipul), vice president of capital’s Pallabi Awami League unit Jinnat Ali Matabbor among others.
The appeal to register the case mentioned that after Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country at the face of a student-led mass uprising, around 5:30 pm on 5 August afternoon students and public brought out a procession at Nagar Bandar area in Shibganj Sadar upazila.
At that time under the direction of those eight accused former sub-registrar Shah Alam and his wife Beauty Begum led an attack on the students and public attempting to kill them. Apart from exploding crude bombs they showered bullets on people at that time.
At one point when Shah Newaz (Bipul) opened fire and shot a certain Mushfiqur Rahman got shot. Many others were also shot at the time. And the other accused had also taken part in the attack.