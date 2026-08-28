5 children drown in Chapainawabganj river

Five children have drowned in a branch of the Padma River in Charchakla village of Debinagar Union in Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 pm today, Friday.

The deceased children are Sumaiya, 10, and Ariba, 8, daughters of Md Masud of Charchakla village; Sumaiya, 12, and Suraiya, 9, daughters of Md Nizamuddin; and Sharifa, 12, the only daughter of Shariful.