Panic has gripped Golakhali Dwip in Shyamnagar upazila since the sighting of a Royal Bengal tiger in the area near the Sundarbans on Sunday, UNB reports.

Locals spotted the tiger wandering near a shrimp farm, owned by a person named Rafiqul, in the village on Sunday.

Rattled by the hue and cry, the tiger fled the spot after nearly 20 minutes but the peeple of the village have since been living in fear.