8 Rohingya held at Ukhiya Rohingya camp

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Rohingya camp at Cox's Bazar
The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has arrested eight Rohingya men, including Selim Prakash Master Selim, alleged top leader of a terrorist group, from Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar district, reports BSS.

The arrested are -- Selim Prakash Master Selim, 40, Enayet Ullah, 20, Md Arif Ullah, 23, Nur Mohammad, 29, Rafiq, 21, Md Rafiq, 25, Firoz Mia, 22 and Abdul Amin, 28.

They were detained in a raid at Jamtali Rohingya Camp No. 15 early Tuesday.

APBn members seized a chopper, hashua, shovel, SIM cards, mobile phone and notebook from their possession.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday morning after receiving information that a group of Rohingya terrorists were preparing to rob a hilly area of Jamtali Rohingya Camp No. 15 in Ukhiya upazila, said Md Kamran Hossain, APBn-8 Battalion deputy commander and additional superintendent of police of local circle.

Eight terrorists were arrested subsequently, he added.

A case has been filed against them with the concerned police station, the APBn-8 Battalion deputy commander said.

