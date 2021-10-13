8 Rohingya held at Ukhiya Rohingya camp

The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) has arrested eight Rohingya men, including Selim Prakash Master Selim, alleged top leader of a terrorist group, from Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar district, reports BSS.

The arrested are -- Selim Prakash Master Selim, 40, Enayet Ullah, 20, Md Arif Ullah, 23, Nur Mohammad, 29, Rafiq, 21, Md Rafiq, 25, Firoz Mia, 22 and Abdul Amin, 28.