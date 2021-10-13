8 Rohingya held at Ukhiya Rohingya camp

They were detained in a raid at Jamtali Rohingya Camp No. 15 early Tuesday.
APBn members seized a chopper, hashua, shovel, SIM cards, mobile phone and notebook from their possession.
The operation was carried out on Tuesday morning after receiving information that a group of Rohingya terrorists were preparing to rob a hilly area of Jamtali Rohingya Camp No. 15 in Ukhiya upazila, said Md Kamran Hossain, APBn-8 Battalion deputy commander and additional superintendent of police of local circle.
Eight terrorists were arrested subsequently, he added.
A case has been filed against them with the concerned police station, the APBn-8 Battalion deputy commander said.