Kuakata's 'Marine Drive' collapses before opening

A newly built road in Kuakata, modeled after the Marine Drive, has partially collapsed due to tidal surges just before its scheduled inauguration.

The two-kilometre stretch, costing around Tk 48.6 million (Tk 4.86 crore), began to cave in at around 10:00 am on Wednesday due to the high tides.

Multiple sections between Zero Point and the eastern end of the road caved in, submerging several nearby establishments, including a police box, Sardar Market and a street food hub known as Fuchka Market.