AJM Nasir Uddin was a 'patron' of criminals in Chattogram

Saiful Alam alias Milon, Alamgir Tipu, Iqbal Tipu, Md Firoz, ward councilor Esrarul Haeu and Abdul Qader alias Mach (fish) Qader were among the top armed cadres of AJM Nasir. Of them, Firoz and Esrarul were on the streets during the July-August anti-discrimination movement.

Firoz allegedly shot at student protesters on 16 July at Muradpur area. He and Esrarul allegedly shot protesters at Chandgaon police station area on 4 August. A picture of arms-wielding Firoz was also published in the newspaper. The duo has been named in at least five cases filed over the clashes.

Chattogram’s additional police commissioner (media) Kazi Md Tareq Aziz said effort is on to arrest armed cadres including Firoz and Esrarul.

Firoz was known as Chhatra Shibir cadre. Police arrested him twice with arms, once in February, 2011, and again in July, 2013. In around, 2014-15 he set up billboards at Baizid area of the city identifying himself as Jubo League man. The billboards had pictures of AJM Nasir and former Chhatra League leader Didarul Alam. Firoz is still with Nasir.

Esrarul Haque is also a follower of Nasir. He was the councilor of Chandgaon ward. He was accused of using arms in the past. Esrar leads a group of criminals in his locality. He is also listed by police as a leader of a teen gang.

Saiful Alam alias Limon is an accused in a double murder in CRB that took place in June. He is also accused over the attack on students-protesters at New Market area on 4 August. Two other followers of AJM Nasir, former ward councilor Shaibal Das Sumon and Nisar Ahmed alias Manju of Uttar Kattali ward, were also accused in the case.

Among the other councilors, Jahurul Haque Jashim is accused of hill raging and criminal activities. Jashim became reckless due to Nasir’s patronage. He is accused in at least five cases. A charge sheet was submitted against him over hurling stones towards the vehicle of environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.