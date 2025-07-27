Netrokona
Jubo League leader detained over Facebook post on NCP programme
The police has detained a Jubo League leader in Netrokona on charges of attempting sabotage during a programme of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
He was detained around 10:00am today, Sunday, from the Khanpara area near Raja Bazar on the Shyamganj-Birishiri road in Purbadhala upazila.
The detainee is Humayun Kabir, 35. He is the organising secretary of the Khilishapur union unit of Jubo League and the son of Chhottu Mia from Khilishaur Purbo Para village.
About the matter, Netrokona additional superintendent of police (recently promoted to Superintendent of Police) Saheb Ali Pathan said that Jubo League leader Humayun Kabir has been detained and kept at the district Detective Branch (DB) office on charges of attempting sabotage during the NCP’s July march in Netrokona. He is currently being interrogated.
According to police sources, Humayun Kabir posted an inciting status on Facebook, allegedly encouraging sabotage at the NCP’s procession in Netrokona. Upon noticing the post, the district DB police and Purbadhala police jointly conducted a raid and arrested him.
Today, Sunday, the NCP is scheduled to hold a street rally and march in Netrokona. The rally was supposed to start at 10:00am at the old Collectorate field in the Moktarpara area of the town.
However, as of 11:45am, when this report was being written, the programme had not yet started. Law enforcement agencies have been deployed in large numbers to ensure security for the event.
Discussions with police and several local NCP leaders and activists revealed that a previous street rally in Gopalganj was marred by repeated clashes between law enforcement and attackers, resulting in casualties.
Following that, a stage at a rally in Chakaria was dismantled after controversial remarks by an NCP leader in Cox’s Bazar. Since then, security around the party’s events has been significantly tightened.
Fahim Khan Pathan, a member of the NCP Central Committee, said that after the street rally, the march will proceed from the town’s Chhoto Bazar area, pass by the Central Shaheed Minar, circle Teribazar and Akhra Mor, continue through Borobazar, and end at the original location. Afterward, central leaders will travel to Sherpur.