Jubo League leader detained over Facebook post on NCP programme

The police has detained a Jubo League leader in Netrokona on charges of attempting sabotage during a programme of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

He was detained around 10:00am today, Sunday, from the Khanpara area near Raja Bazar on the Shyamganj-Birishiri road in Purbadhala upazila.

The detainee is Humayun Kabir, 35. He is the organising secretary of the Khilishapur union unit of Jubo League and the son of Chhottu Mia from Khilishaur Purbo Para village.

About the matter, Netrokona additional superintendent of police (recently promoted to Superintendent of Police) Saheb Ali Pathan said that Jubo League leader Humayun Kabir has been detained and kept at the district Detective Branch (DB) office on charges of attempting sabotage during the NCP’s July march in Netrokona. He is currently being interrogated.