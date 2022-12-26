Krishak League leader slapped M Inamul Haque

Inamul Haque is a former director general of River Research Institute, Bangladesh Haor Development Board and Water Resources Planning Organisation.
Inamul Haque is convener of Sarbajan Biplabi Dal. He went to Shahbagh on Saturday evening to distribute leaflets calling for a half-day hartal (strike) on 27 December. At one point, Bani Amin slapped Inamul.
This correspondent talked with Bani Amin in his house in Meherpur.
Amin said he was going to join the ruling Awami League’s national council. He got enraged seeing an elderly man criticising the Awami League president. He is now ashamed of the incident.
Meherpur Krishak League’s general secretary Wasim Sajjad said, “Bani Amin was the president of the union Jubo League before being involved with Krishak League. He was made president of the union unit Krishak League this year.”
Mozel Sheikh, a resident of Betbaria village said Bani Amin was accused of a farmer’s murder during the BNP regime. He was later acquitted of the case.
Kazipur union parishad’s chairman Alam Hossain said, “We haven’t heard of any major allegation against Bani Amin in the area. What he has done in Dhaka is totally unacceptable.”