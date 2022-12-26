Krishak League leader slapped M Inamul Haque

Engineer M Inamul Haque was slapped when he was distributing leaflets criticising the government on behalf of his party in the city’s Shahbagh area on Saturday.

A video of a man harassing and slapping him went viral on social media and drew flak.

The man who assaulted the elderly person in front of the National Museum has been identified as Bani Amin of Betbaria village under Kazipur union in Meherpur’s Gangni upazila. He is the president of union unit Krishak League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League.