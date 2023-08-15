Newly-wed couple found dead in Mymensingh

A newly-wed couple was found dead at a house at Churkhai Kandapara in Sadar upazila of Mymensingh district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Julhas Uddin, 26, son of Ahmed Ali and Anjana Khatun, 24, wife of Suruj Ali.

Shah Kamal Akanda, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Model police station, said Julhas and Anjana got married some eight to nine months ago and Anjana was expecting a baby this year.