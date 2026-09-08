Pro-Hasina slogans chanted at Gopalganj concert, organiser arrested

Police have arrested Hafizur Rahman, also known as Piyal, owner of FNF Convention Hall and Party Center in Gopalganj, for organising a concert at Gopalganj Municipal Park without police permission and for slogans in support of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina during the event.

Gopalganj Sadar police arrested Hafizur Rahman on Tuesday morning. He was later sent to jail through a court order. His father, Khalid Hossain, is the treasurer of the Gopalganj upazila Awami League (activities banned) and a former chairman of Barni Union Parishad.

According to police, Hafizur Rahman has been arrested in an earlier case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.