Flash flood inundates 163 villages in Sherpur, Mymensingh

At least 163 villages have been inundated due to a flash flood in different areas of Sherpur and Mymensingh districts, amid incessant downpour and the onrush of upstream water.

Among the affected villages, some 113 are in the Nalitabari, Sreebardi, and Jhenaigati upazilas of Sherpur, while the remaining 50 are under the Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh.

Thousands of families have been marooned, and vast swathes of croplands and fish enclosures have been washed away. Embankments along the Bhogai and Chellakhali rivers have been eroded, flooding both banks.