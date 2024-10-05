Flash flood inundates 163 villages in Sherpur, Mymensingh
At least 163 villages have been inundated due to a flash flood in different areas of Sherpur and Mymensingh districts, amid incessant downpour and the onrush of upstream water.
Among the affected villages, some 113 are in the Nalitabari, Sreebardi, and Jhenaigati upazilas of Sherpur, while the remaining 50 are under the Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh.
Thousands of families have been marooned, and vast swathes of croplands and fish enclosures have been washed away. Embankments along the Bhogai and Chellakhali rivers have been eroded, flooding both banks.
It was learned that the water level began rising consistently on Thursday evening, and inundated the Poragaon, Nayabil, Ramchandrakura, and Baghber unions by the night, alongside the Garkanda and Nichpara areas.
Some regional highways, including the Nanni-Ambagan, Nanni-Modhutila Eco Park, and Ambagan-Batkuchi roads, have gone underwater, halting vehicular movement.
In Jhenaigati upazila, at least 40 villages, along with the upazila parishad premises and the sadar market, have been flooded due to the unusual rise in water levels in the Maharshi and Someshwari rivers on Friday. Around 5,000 people have been stranded in these areas.
Kashem Miya, a resident of Haluahati village in the Ranishimul union of Sreebardi upazila, said he noticed water in his yard early on Friday morning, and by noon, his entire residence was submerged.
In Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh, at least 50 villages have been flooded, while power connections and mobile network services have been disrupted.
Humayun Kabir, chairman of the Maijpara union parishad, said the embankment along the Netai river started to suffer damages on Thursday evening due to heavy rainfall. At least 20,000 have been stranded there.