Eid-ul-Azha: No trade through Tamabil land port for next 11 days

Export and import through Tamabil land port in Sylhet's Gowainghat will remain suspended for 11 days from today, Thursday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the largest religious festival of the Muslims.

Md Omar Faruk, election commissioner of Tamabil Land Port Limestone Importers Group, said that the organisation has decided to close the port for import and export from 5 June to 15 June.

"Activities will resume on 16 June," he added.

Md Samim Mia, in charge of immigration at Tamabil, assured that immigration services will operate normally throughout Eid, including on Eid day. Passengers holding passports from both countries will be able to travel as