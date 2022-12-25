‘I became orphan days ago, and now my son too’

“My husband cannot die, my son cannot become orphan. Allah, please bring my husband back. He told my son before leaving home that he would buy him new clothes and shoes and pay off loans after selling the paddy. Where has my husband gone now, what will happen to my innocent son?”

This is how Nasrin Akhter Chameli was lamenting while holding her only son Abdullah Al Mahi, 13, in her yard of their home. Nasrin’s husband Abdur Rashid Arefin died in a clash between BNP men and police in Panchagarh on Saturday. Nasrin fainted at one point.

Abdur Rashid, 50, from Pathraj-Chandanpara area of Maidandighi union under Boda upazila in the district, was a joint convener of union unit BNP. He was previously involved with politics of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP.

A pall of gloom had descended upon the house of Abdur Rashid on Sunday morning. His mother Anwara Begum, 72, was sitting on a bed inside the house. The relatives and neighbours who were waiting for Abdur Rashid’s body could not hold back tears. BNP’s central executive committee’s member and Panchagarh district unit’s member secretary Farhad Hossain and other leaders were consoling the bereaved family members. Some were preparing the burial.