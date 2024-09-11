Mashrafe, father among others sued in Narail

A case has been filed against former lawmaker and Awami League’s youth and sports affairs secretary Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, his father Golam Mortaza and 88 others in Narail.

Narail Sadar upazila BNP’s member secretary Mujahidur Rahman filed the case against Mashrafe and others over shooting, bombing and beating up activists of Students Against Discrimination during the movement that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina government.

Apart from named accused, the case mentioned 400-500 unnamed persons.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Narail Sadar police station, on Wednesday morning said the case was filed last night. None has been arrested in the case yet.