Mashrafe, father among others sued in Narail
A case has been filed against former lawmaker and Awami League’s youth and sports affairs secretary Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, his father Golam Mortaza and 88 others in Narail.
Narail Sadar upazila BNP’s member secretary Mujahidur Rahman filed the case against Mashrafe and others over shooting, bombing and beating up activists of Students Against Discrimination during the movement that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina government.
Apart from named accused, the case mentioned 400-500 unnamed persons.
Mohammad Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Narail Sadar police station, on Wednesday morning said the case was filed last night. None has been arrested in the case yet.
Former national cricket team captain Mashrafe, a lawmaker of Narail-2 and also a whip of national parliament, has been made the prime accused, followed by his father, district Awami League president Sobash Chandra Bose and general secretary Nizamuddin Khan.
Other accused in the case include former mayor of Narail pourashava and district Awami League vice-president Anjuman Ara, organising secretaries Mitul Kundu and Sardar Alamgir Hossain, Sadar upazila Awami League president Achin Kumar Chakraborty, pourashava Awami League president Malay Kundu, district Jubo League president VP Masum, general secretary Khokon Saha, Narail pourashava councilor Kazi Zahirul Haque, district Chhatra League president Naeem Bhuiyan, general secretary Swapnil Sikder and lawyer Mahmudul Hasan.
According to the case statement, an accused named Mahmudul Hasan fired from a shotgun at the behest of the accused number one to four when BNP leaders and activists and students of SAD brought out a procession demanding Sheikh Hasina government’s resignation.
As the procession reached the east side of Sheikh Rassel bridge, the shots were fired.
Hafiz Khan Milon and Nayeem Bhuiyan also shot at the demonstrators at the behest of Anjuman Ara and district Awami League organising secretary Sarder Alamgir Hossain.
Two demonstrators Shafiqul Islam and Sohan Biswas were critically injured for hitting by bullets.
The case also alleged that many injured persons could not receive proper treatment at that time in fear of reprisal from the Awami League men.