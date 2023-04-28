Four ARSA operatives held with huge cache of arms in Cox’s Bazar

Armed Police Battalion (APBN) members detained four members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) with a huge cache of arms and ammos in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Friday morning.

The detainees, identified as Md Jobayer, 20, Nur Mohammad, 25, Jamila Begum, 48 and Bibi, 16, are all residents of different blocks of the Rohingya camps in the upazila, reports UNB.