Four ARSA operatives held with huge cache of arms in Cox’s Bazar

Armed Police Battalion (APBN) members detained four members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) with a huge cache of arms and ammos in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Friday morning.
The detainees, identified as Md Jobayer, 20, Nur Mohammad, 25, Jamila Begum, 48 and Bibi, 16, are all residents of different blocks of the Rohingya camps in the upazila, reports UNB.
According to an APBN media release signed by Syed Harunur Rashid, commander of 14-APBN, the battalion conducted a drive at block G in camp No. 7 on information that 10 to 15 ARSA members including terrorist Chhamiuddin were hiding there.
Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the miscreants allegedly opened fire on the APBN members forcing them to retaliate with bullets the release said, adding that a terrorist sustained bullet injuries in the incident.
Following the gunfight, the APBN members conducted another drive at block C in camp No. 5 when they came to know that the ARSA operatives including Chhamiuddin were hiding there.
Though terrorists including Chhamiuddin managed to flee the scene, sensing the presence of the law enforcers, four people including the bullet-hit one were detained along with the arms.
Four locally-made one-shooter guns, 30 rounds of Chinese rifle bullets, 27 rounds of pistol bullets, five shotgun cartridges, three blank magazines, four walkie-talkies, five mobile phone sets and a knife were recovered from the house, according to APBN.
A case was being filed against them in this connection at the local police station, the press release added.