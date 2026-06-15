After Dhaka’s AI success, Chattogram also bets on smart traffic signals

Millions of taka were once spent on installing traffic signals to regulate vehicle movement in Chattogram city. However, the signals, installed 14 years ago, went out of order within two to three years. Since then, traffic in the port city has largely been controlled through hand signals from traffic police officers.

That remains the case even today. However, the Chattogram City Corporation now wants to change that and is planning to introduce a 'smart traffic signal' system to make the city's traffic management technology-driven. The corporation is set to undertake a project that could cost between Tk 4.5 billion and Tk 5 billion (Tk 450–500 crore).

The proposed initiative has been named the 'Traffic Management Improvement Project under Chattogram City Corporation'. A meeting on the project is scheduled to be held at the city corporation today, Monday, where the consulting firm will present the project's preliminary data and information.