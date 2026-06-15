After Dhaka’s AI success, Chattogram also bets on smart traffic signals
Millions of taka were once spent on installing traffic signals to regulate vehicle movement in Chattogram city. However, the signals, installed 14 years ago, went out of order within two to three years. Since then, traffic in the port city has largely been controlled through hand signals from traffic police officers.
That remains the case even today. However, the Chattogram City Corporation now wants to change that and is planning to introduce a 'smart traffic signal' system to make the city's traffic management technology-driven. The corporation is set to undertake a project that could cost between Tk 4.5 billion and Tk 5 billion (Tk 450–500 crore).
The proposed initiative has been named the 'Traffic Management Improvement Project under Chattogram City Corporation'. A meeting on the project is scheduled to be held at the city corporation today, Monday, where the consulting firm will present the project's preliminary data and information.
An analysis of project documents obtained from the city corporation shows that smart traffic signals will be installed at 53 locations across the city and monitored from a central command centre. The system will include cameras, pedestrian detection devices, signal controllers, a software platform and traffic data analysis systems.
Currently, when traffic pressure increases in the city, police officers alternately allow vehicles to move from one direction and then another. While this system provides temporary control during peak hours, there is no automated mechanism to manage intersection-based congestion, vehicle queues, pedestrian crossings or emergency vehicles. Traffic management still depends largely on hand signals.
In the capital, Dhaka, the installation of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cameras at 30 intersections has produced positive results in improving traffic discipline. Engineers at the city corporation believe Chattogram can achieve similar benefits by adopting modern technology.
Abu Sadat Mohammad Tayeb, supervising engineer at Chattogram City Corporation, told Prothom Alo that implementing the smart traffic signal project could cost between Tk 4.5 billion and Tk 5 billion. The development project proposal will be finalised within a month and then sent to the ministry for approval.
He said the project would be implemented in coordination with the city police, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and other relevant agencies. Once implemented, the project is expected to restore order to traffic on Chattogram's roads.
The Chattogram City Corporation is planning to introduce a 'smart traffic signal' system to make the city's traffic management technology-driven. To this end, the corporation is set to undertake a project that could cost between Tk 4.5 billion and Tk 5 billion (Tk 450–500 crore).
Smart signals needed at 53 locations
According to information related to the proposed city corporation project, Chattogram has 196 intersections and 32 U-turn points. Of these, 53 locations have been identified as requiring monitoring and support through a smart traffic signal system. These locations will be supervised from a central command centre.
The city corporation's plan goes beyond merely installing traffic lights. It includes mapping the road network, assessing intersection types, identifying congestion-prone areas, determining locations for surveillance cameras, selecting suitable intersections for signal installation and preparing preliminary cost estimates. A document also states that work is underway on the Development Project Proposal (DPP).
According to the city corporation, several key intersections have been prioritised for the smart signal project.
These include GEC, No. 2 Gate, Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, WASA, Lalkhan Bazar, Tigerpass, Station Road, Kadamtali, Oxygen, AK Khan, Faujdarhat, City Gate, Agrabad, Badamtali, Barik Building, New Market, Custom House, CEPZ Gate, Halishahar Bazar, Kaptai road intersection, Kalurghat, Chawkbazar, Anderkilla, Jamal Khan, CRB, DC Hill and Kazir Dewri.
How the smart signals will work
City corporation engineers said traffic control in the city is currently manual, meaning traffic police officers visually assess conditions and decide which direction vehicles should be allowed to move. Under the proposed smart signal system, signal timings will be adjusted based on traffic volume, vehicle speed, queue length and pedestrian presence.
According to a document prepared for the proposed project, the system will use traffic flow cameras, signal controllers, pedestrian detectors, internet-based traffic data and floating car data. These data will be analysed to determine, adjust and evaluate signal timings.
During peak hours, such as office commuting times, the system will operate differently. Green light durations can be extended for roads experiencing heavier traffic.
A separate mechanism will be used during off-peak hours. Traffic signals will not remain green unnecessarily on empty roads; instead, the system will respond when vehicles approach from a particular direction.
If someone is still on a zebra crossing before the pedestrian crossing time expires, the system will automatically extend the crossing period.
At intersections with low traffic volumes, signals will operate in two modes: 'hold state' and 'response state'. They will remain on standby when no vehicles are present and respond when vehicles are detected. Under this system, radar will be able to detect vehicles up to 250 metres away, while video cameras will detect vehicles within a range of 60 metres.
In the capital, Dhaka, the installation of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cameras at 30 intersections has produced positive results in improving traffic discipline. Engineers at the city corporation believe Chattogram can achieve similar benefits by adopting modern technology.
Green wave planned for major roads
The proposed smart traffic signal project includes plans to introduce a dynamic green wave system on major roads.
Under this system, traffic signals at consecutive intersections along the same corridor would be synchronised so that vehicles passing through one junction would also receive a green light at the next. This is supposed to reduce repeated stops and save both time and fuel.
In Chattogram, the green wave system could be implemented along corridors such as CDA Avenue, Sheikh Mujib Road, Port Connecting (PC) Road, Airport Road, Bayezid Bostami Road, Arakan Road, the Shah Amanat Bridge link road and the Karnaphuli Tunnel approach road.
According to project documents, more than 130 kilometres of major roads, including 13 entry and exit routes to the city, have been identified as key corridors.
Fines for traffic violations
The smart signal project also proposes integrating a digital traffic law enforcement system. Cameras would be used to detect violations such as running red lights, illegal U-turns, unlawful lane changes, speeding, driving against traffic, illegal parking and encroaching on bus lanes.
Under the proposed penalty system, information on traffic violations would be sent to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) server. After fines are approved through the police headquarters system, vehicle owners would receive an SMS notification along with evidence of the offence.
Speaking about the introduction of smart traffic signals, engineer Subhash Barua, vice-president of the Forum for Planned Chittagong and a transport expert, told Prothom Alo that implementing the system would be beneficial, but he remains doubtful about how effective it would be in Chattogram.
He said various types of vehicles travelling at different speeds use the same roads in the city, while there is also a lack of proper lane discipline and traffic management. Therefore, he said, implementing a smart signal project alone without addressing these underlying problems would not deliver significant benefits.