CU asst proctor threatens to cancel seats if female students don’t enter halls by 10pm
An assistant proctor of the University of Chittagong (CU) has allegedly threatened to cancel dormitory seats of female students who fail to return to their residential halls by 10:00 pm.
The incident took place near a female student hall on Thursday night, triggering widespread criticism on social media.
Students have condemned the warning as a reflection of the administration’s discriminatory attitude toward female students.
According to university sources, the incident took place near the July Biplob Udyan (formerly known as Bangabandhu Udyan) and the area adjacent to the female dormitories, widely known as the Ladies Jhupri. The vicinity houses five residential halls for female students.
From a patrol car at around 9:45 pm, an assistant proctor of the university passed the threat.
On the condition of anonymity, a student from Bijoy 24 Hall (formerly Jananetri Sheikh Hasina Hall) told Prothom Alo that an assistant proctor loudly announced at night that all girls must return to their halls by 10:00 pm.
He warned that if anyone is found outside even at 10:01pm, her seat would be canceled, the student added.
Multiple witnesses identified the assistant proctor as Nazmul Hossain. He was carrying a notebook and pen and ordered female students sitting at July Biplob Udyan to leave the area.
When contacted, Nazmul Hossain acknowledged issuing the warning.
He told Prothom Alo that he made the comment to discourage unnecessary loitering. He was not harsh in his speech. “The administration is highly concerned about female students' safety. According to university rules, residential students must return to their halls by 10pm. We are campaigning among students in this regard.”
When asked about forcing students to leave the Udyan and surrounding areas, he added, “We, the proctorial body, have patrolled the area multiple times, and asked those seen gossipping to return to their halls.”