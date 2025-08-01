CU asst proctor threatens to cancel seats if female students don’t enter halls by 10pm

An assistant proctor of the University of Chittagong (CU) has allegedly threatened to cancel dormitory seats of female students who fail to return to their residential halls by 10:00 pm.

The incident took place near a female student hall on Thursday night, triggering widespread criticism on social media.

Students have condemned the warning as a reflection of the administration’s discriminatory attitude toward female students.

According to university sources, the incident took place near the July Biplob Udyan (formerly known as Bangabandhu Udyan) and the area adjacent to the female dormitories, widely known as the Ladies Jhupri. The vicinity houses five residential halls for female students.