Bike accident shatters his dream of Dubai

Abdur Rashid, a 36-year-old trolley driver, was all set to fly for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, hoping to secure a better future for his family.
But fate had other plans as he lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Monday, just three days before his flight.
The accident took place at Noyanikanda of Nalitabari municipality in Sherpur on Monday evening when Rashid and his friend Shahidul Islam boarded a rented motorcycle from Nakla upazila for home.
The driver lost control over the bike and it crashed into an electric pole, causing all the three riders to fall into a road-side pond.
The locals rescued them and rushed to the Upazila Health Complex. But doctors pronounced Rashid and bike driver Saiful Islam dead and referred Shahidul to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Family members said Rashid along with his friend Shahidul went to Muktagacha in Mymensingh to visit a relative. They were returning home during the accident.
Rashid's family and friends were left devastated by the tragic accident. His nephew Khorshed revealed that Rashid had secured a visa to Dubai and had booked his flight for 20 April.
Khorshed added that he along with his uncle Rashid and two others had secured visas for Dubai, with each spending Tk 350,000.
Hafeza Begum, wife of Rashid, expressed her grief, saying that they had borrowed Tk 350,000 from different sources for the visa. They had everything planned and were excited about the future, but the hopes and dreams have been shattered in the accident.