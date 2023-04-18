Bike accident shatters his dream of Dubai

Abdur Rashid, a 36-year-old trolley driver, was all set to fly for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, hoping to secure a better future for his family.

But fate had other plans as he lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Monday, just three days before his flight.

The accident took place at Noyanikanda of Nalitabari municipality in Sherpur on Monday evening when Rashid and his friend Shahidul Islam boarded a rented motorcycle from Nakla upazila for home.