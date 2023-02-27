Assaulters ineligible to stay at hall: Fulpori

The decision was made in an emergency meeting at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina hall on Monday in presence of the hall provost Shamsul Alam and the members of the probe body.

The students who were awarded this punishment are: Sanjida Chowdhury Ontora of statistics dept, Halima Akhter Urmi of fine arts dept, Ishrat Jahan Meem of law department, Tabassum Islam and Moyabia Jahan of finance and banking dept.