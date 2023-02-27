Assaulters ineligible to stay at hall: Fulpori

The decision was made in an emergency meeting at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina hall on Monday in presence of the hall provost Shamsul Alam and the members of the probe body.
The students who were awarded this punishment are: Sanjida Chowdhury Ontora of statistics dept, Halima Akhter Urmi of fine arts dept, Ishrat Jahan Meem of law department, Tabassum Islam and Moyabia Jahan of finance and banking dept.
Sanjida Chowdhury, also a vice president of IU unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), and four others tortured Fulpori Khatun, a first year student of the finance department, at the dormitory on the night of 12 February and threatened her to not disclose the episode of torture she went through.
Later, the student submitted a complaint to the university's proctor, hall provost and students' councilor, seeking justice.
When asked about her reaction, Fulpori told Prothom Alo that "They (the accused) are ineligible to stay at the dormitory. They will carry out the same misdeed if they are allowed to reside in the hall. They deserve this [punishment]."
In the investigation, it is found that Halima Akhter filmed the video of Fulpori while her clothes were stripped off.
However, Halima claimed to the enquiry committee that she lost the phone she used in capturing the video. Later, the committee decided to send a letter to the university proctor to take necessary steps to retrieve the phone.