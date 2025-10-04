Protest rally: ‘Hill people are now living in fear’

Incidents of rape are taking place not only in the hills but also in the plain lands. The interim government could not provide safety to women. In the hills, an eighth-grade schoolgirl was raped.

Although one person was arrested, no one knows how far the trial has progressed. Those who took to the streets demanding justice were instead attacked. Fire was set, lives were lost. People of the hills are now living in fear.

Speakers made these remarks at a solidarity rally at Cheragi Mor in Chattogram city on Friday afternoon.