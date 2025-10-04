Khagrachhari violence
Protest rally: ‘Hill people are now living in fear’
Incidents of rape are taking place not only in the hills but also in the plain lands. The interim government could not provide safety to women. In the hills, an eighth-grade schoolgirl was raped.
Although one person was arrested, no one knows how far the trial has progressed. Those who took to the streets demanding justice were instead attacked. Fire was set, lives were lost. People of the hills are now living in fear.
Speakers made these remarks at a solidarity rally at Cheragi Mor in Chattogram city on Friday afternoon.
‘Socheton Chhatro-Jubo-Nagorik Somaj Chattogram’ organised the event, protesting the arson, attacks, and killing of three people by gunfire in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari, and demanding the arrest of those involved. Over a hundred students, members of Pahari Chhatra Parishad and Bam Ganatantrik Jote joined the rally.
Among those present was Nunu Marma, wife of Athui Marma, 21, who was killed during the violence.
She said, “I want justice for my husband’s murder.” After saying this much, she broke down in tears. Later, others at the rally comforted her.
Following the allegations of gang rape of an adolescent girl from an ethnic minority community, the Jumma Chhatra-Janata called a blockade in Khagrachhari on 27 September. From the next day, the organisation extended the blockade programme to the three hill districts.
During the blockade on that day, three people were killed by gunfire in Ramesu Bazar of Guimara upazila. One of them was Athui Marma of Sindukchhari Union in the upazila. The other two were Athrau Marma, 22, of Hafchhari Union and Thoiching Marma, 22, of Ramesu Bazar area.
Students and activists participating in the rally displayed placards demanding justice.
At the time they chanted various slogans: “Why was Ramesu Bazar set on fire? We demand answers!” “Why did our brothers die? We demand answers!” and “No delay over the hills, it will not continue—we demand answers!”
Addressing the rally, Sohel Chakma, central assistant general secretary of the Pahari Chhatra Parishad, said, “For five decades the hill people have been enduring oppression. When they go to the markets, they are searched. They are forced to live in constant fear."
"Those who took to the streets demanding justice for rape were fired upon. Their houses were set on fire, their shops were burned down. Those who went to investigate the incidents are being pressured. They are being tagged as separatists or terrorists,” he added.
Shafi Uddin Kabir, coordinator of the Bam Ganatantrik Jote and BASAD (Marxist) Chattogram district, said, “Earlier, in incident of Tonu (who was raped on the night of 20 March 2016 in Cumilla), medical reports did not find evidence of rape. In the case of the eighth-grade girl in Khagrachhari, the same thing happened. If the rapists are influential, if they are linked with a certain force, then they are not being brought to justice.”
Other speakers at the rally included Rita Chakma, central general secretary of Hill Women’s Federation; Upamohan Tripura, central president of Tripura Workers’ Union; former vice president Joy Ranjan Tripura; Thuisajai Marma representing Marma Juba Samaj; Titas Chakma, organiser of the Parbotto Jonota Mukti Morcha; Annie Chowdhury, central vice president of Democratic Student Council; and Ripa Majumdar, president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front.
On the night of 24 September, around 9:00 pm, allegations arose of gang rape of a hill girl in Khagrachhari while she was returning home after private tuition.
At around 11:00 pm, relatives rescued her in an unconscious state from a field. That very night, she was admitted to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital. The following day, she left the hospital. Meanwhile, after conducting a physical examination, the medical board submitted a report stating that no evidence of rape was found. The girl’s father expressed anger over this.
Police arrested certain Shayon Shill in connection with the incident.
Following the rape allegation, under the banner of Jumma Chhatra-Janata, a blockade was called in Khagrachhari on 27 September. From the next day, the organisation called for blockades across all three hill districts.
Amid the blockade, on 28 September, protests and violence turned Guimara’s Ramesu Bazar into a battlefield. There, law enforcement clashed with protesters, and a local group also joined the confrontation.
Three hill people were killed in the gunfire. At least 20 others, including an army major, were injured. Nearly 50 homes and around 40 shops in the Ramesu Bazar area were set on fire.
