Abu Sayeed’s father demands quick justice for perpetrators

Abu Sayeed, son of farmer Mokbul Hossain and Monowara Begum from Babonpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur, was studying in the English department at Begum Rokeya University. He was one of nine siblings.

Following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August by the student-people's uprising, an interim government was formed under Professor Muhammad Yunus on 8 August. On 10 August, Professor Yunus visited Abu Sayeed’s grave in Babonpur. Today, the village of Babonpur has become a symbol of respect and affection for people across the country.

Local Union Parishad member Sultan Mia told Prothom Alo that every day people come from far and wide to pay tribute to Abu Sayeed’s heroic sacrifice. Villagers are proud of his bravery.

His grave lies beside a rural road. A signboard in front reads the final resting place of Abu Sayeed, one of the heroes and the first martyr of the 2024 July Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Visiting the house on Tuesday afternoon during rains, father Mokbul Hossain was seen cleaning the road near his son’s grave.

He said that some advisors were expected to visit. The Upazila administration was working on renovating the gravesite. He also showed the chair and table Abu Sayeed had used in his mess in Rangpur.