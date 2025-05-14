World class firms to operate Chattogram port: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said the Interim Government had taken initiatives to turn Chittagong Port into world class one by entrusting its management with global operators.

He said this while speaking at the New Mooring Container Terminal of the Chattogram Port here today.

The Chief Adviser arrived in Chattogram in the morning on a day-long tour and in the first event of his busy schedule, he was briefed about the port capacity.

"It will be big opportunity for us," said the Chief Adviser, adding that once the government plans are materialised, it will improve the economy of the country and create jobs for thousands of people.