World class firms to operate Chattogram port: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said the Interim Government had taken initiatives to turn Chittagong Port into world class one by entrusting its management with global operators.
He said this while speaking at the New Mooring Container Terminal of the Chattogram Port here today.
The Chief Adviser arrived in Chattogram in the morning on a day-long tour and in the first event of his busy schedule, he was briefed about the port capacity.
"It will be big opportunity for us," said the Chief Adviser, adding that once the government plans are materialised, it will improve the economy of the country and create jobs for thousands of people.
"If we have to change the economy of Bangladesh, Chittagong Port is the hope. Without it, there is no alternative," he added.
Calling the Chittagong Port the heart of Bangladesh's economy, the Chief Adviser said, "If the heart is weak, no physician could make it function better. This is why we have to make it world-class."
"Top global port management firms were called earlier, but there was no meaningful progress," he noted.
"This heart has to be connected with neighbours- that’s why I have said about Nepal, Seven Sisters (seven northeastern stares of India). If they are connected to it, they will be benefited and so will be of us. Those who will not be connected will be the losers," Prof. Yunus, a renowned economist, also said.
Recalling his childhood memories with Chittagong Port, the Chief Adviser said he was waiting for this visit.
“Chittagong Port is not a new place to me. I am familiar with it since my childhood. It has changed a lot over the years, but it’s sad to see that its changes are slow. Since I got a chance, from day one I was trying to see what could be done for it," he said.
“The world has moved a lot, and we are lagging a lot behind. Nobody cares about it. This is why I was pushing for the change,” he added.
The Chief Adviser asked to hand over the charge of port handling to world's top operators saying “I hope everyone will realise its reality."
Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Shakwat Hossain lauded Chief Adviser's eagerness to improve the Chattogram port facilities.
He said that the construction of several terminals surrounding the Chittagong port would ease container congestion.
"I hope within six months you will notice the change," he said.
Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman said the post now handles 92 per cent of Bangladesh's foreign trade and 98 per cent of this trade is handled by New Mooring Container Terminal.
There is no alternative to Chattogram Port at this moment, he said, adding no ship above 200 meter length can anchor in port, causing huge loss for the country every day.