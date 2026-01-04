Businessman Khokon Chandra, hacked and set on fire in Shariatpur, died

Khokon Chandra Das, a businessman from Damudya upazila in Shariatpur, has died. He passed away around 7:30 am yesterday, Saturday while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Around 9:30 pm last Wednesday, Khokon was hacked and injured in the Tiloi area of Damudya. The assailants then poured a petrol-like substance over him and set him on fire.

Local residents rescued him and took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital that night. After receiving initial treatment there, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.