A student of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) died while trying to get off from a moving train in Joypurhat railway station early on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Hossain, son of late Shahriar Rayes of Kalipara village at Shibganj in Bogura, reports UNB.

According to police, Rahul, a third year student of leather engineering department, boarded a Shantahar-bound train from Khulna railway station on Thursday night to go to his village.