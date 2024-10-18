Lalon was against all sorts of discrimination: Farida Akhter

Terming Lalon Shah as an anti-discriminatory person, fisheries and livestock ministry adviser Farida Akhter has said Lalon Shah raised his voices against all sorts of discrimination 134 years back.

“This Bengali philosopher and Baul saint (Lalon Shah) had spoken against all sorts of discrimination 134 years ago,” the adviser said on Thursday night while speaking at Lalon Akhra at Chheuriya of Kumarkhali in Kushtia district as the chief guest.