Payra Bridge: Heavy trucks take side-road to evade toll plaza fines

The movement of goods-laden heavy trucks has decreased at the Payra Bridge in Patuakhali following the installation of a weigh scale on the toll plaza.

Now, the trucks that carry goods over the permitted weight use a low-capacity bypass road to avoid fines at the toll plaza, depriving the government of revenue. Besides, the bypass road -- the Patuakhali-Mirzaganj regional highway -- suffered substantial damages due to the frequent movement of overweight trucks.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) constructed the 1,170 meter-bridge over the Payra River in the Lebukhali area of Dumki upazila in Patuakhali at a cost of Tk 11.18 billion. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 19.76-meter-wide bridge on 24 October, 2021.