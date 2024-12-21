15 Bangladeshis return home after serving 2 years in Indian jail
Fifteen Bangladeshis have returned home through Benapole check post after serving two years in jail in India.
The Bangladeshi people, hailing from different parts of Narail, Khulna and Satkhira districts, were handed over to Bangladesh immigration authorities at Benapole on Friday night.
Benapole Immigration Police officer in-charge Ibrahim Ahmed said they went to India without valid documents in search of jobs with the help of local brokers two and a half years back.
Mumbai police arrested them and a court sentenced them to two years imprisonment each for trespassing into the country.
After the end of the jail term, Indian police handed them over to Benapole check post immigration police around 10:30 pm on Friday.
Benapole police later handed them over to a representative of a human rights organisation in Jashore to send them back to their respective families.