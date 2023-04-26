One killed, 10 hurt in explosion at Patuakhali ice mill

A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a gas cylinder blast at an ice factory in Baufal upazila of Patuakhali district on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Russel Khan. He is the brother-in-law of the owner of the factory AKM Farid.

According to the locals and police, a cylinder filled with ammonia gas exploded inside the factory around 11:00 pm, leaving Russel dead on the spot.