One killed, 10 hurt in explosion at Patuakhali ice mill

A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a gas cylinder blast at an ice factory in Baufal upazila of Patuakhali district on Tuesday night, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Russel Khan. He is the brother-in-law of the owner of the factory AKM Farid.
According to the locals and police, a cylinder filled with ammonia gas exploded inside the factory around 11:00 pm, leaving Russel dead on the spot.
Confirming the matter, officer-in-charge (OC) of Baufal police station, Arisul Haque said around ten more people fell sick after inhaling ammonia gas as it spread over an area of 700 metres in the factory.
Of the injured Premananda and his wife Krishna Rani, who run a tea stall adjacent to the factory, were taken to Baufal Upazila Health Complex while Ibrahim and Afzal—two dredger machine workers, were undergoing treatment at Barishal-Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital.
The rest were given first aid at a local hospital, the OC added.