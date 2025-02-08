Bangladeshi detained for intrusion along Kurigram border
Border guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a Bangladesh youth for entering Bangladesh illegally from India through Fulbari border in Kurigram.
Nayan Mia, 25, from Hatirjhil area of Dhaka, was detained 300 yards inside Bangladeshi territory in the Khalishakothal border on Thursday afternoon.
BGB nayek Alamgir Hossain handed him over to the Fulbari police station and filed a case on charge of intrusion. He was showed arrested in the case.
According to BGB and police sources, a BGB patrol team, led by Nayek Subedar Alamgir Hossain from Balarhat camp under Lalmonirhat-15 BGB detained Nayan and took him to the camp.
Quoting Nayan, BGB said he went to India for jobs through agent by crossing the Cumilla border. He worked at various places in India. He, however, crossed Korla border of India’s Cooch Behar district with the help of agents to enter Bangladesh, bur was caught by the BGB.
Fulbari police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mamunur Rashid said Nayan was produced before the court on Friday.