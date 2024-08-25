All 16 gates of Kaptai dam opened, no flood risks 

All 16 gates of the Kaptai dam have been opened this morning as the water level in the Karnaphuli Hydro Power Station was nearing the danger level due to incessant downpour and onrush of upstream water.

The authorities opened the gates at 8:00 am today, to release 9,000 cusecs of water. However, there is no immediate risk of flooding in the adjacent areas, according to ATM Abduj Jaher, manager of the Karnafuli Hydropower Station.