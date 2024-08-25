All 16 gates of Kaptai dam opened, no flood risks
All 16 gates of the Kaptai dam have been opened this morning as the water level in the Karnaphuli Hydro Power Station was nearing the danger level due to incessant downpour and onrush of upstream water.
The authorities opened the gates at 8:00 am today, to release 9,000 cusecs of water. However, there is no immediate risk of flooding in the adjacent areas, according to ATM Abduj Jaher, manager of the Karnafuli Hydropower Station.
While talking to Prothom Alo this morning, the manager also said the hydropower plant can manage water levels up to 109 feet. If the level crosses the threshold, it poses risks of flooding the adjacent areas.
He further said there is no risk now for the nearby areas to be flooded. They earlier released more water than the current amount and it did not lead to any abnormal situation.
“If the water was not released now, there would have been a risk of flooding everything in Baghaichari upazila," he added.
According to locals and the power plant sources, the Kaptai lake has risen by at least 9 feet in the last five days due to incessant rain and heavy inflow of water from hills.